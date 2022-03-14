IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives $3.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.69.

IAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,077,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,400,834. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.05. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 90.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 232,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,457,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 321,548 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 492,208 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,986,000 after acquiring an additional 121,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 60,966 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

