Ibstock (LON:IBST) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 232 ($3.04) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 228 ($2.99) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 244.17 ($3.20).

IBST opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.26) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 189.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 200.78. Ibstock has a 1 year low of GBX 149.63 ($1.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 241.60 ($3.17). The company has a market capitalization of £706.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $2.50. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.20%.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

