ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of ICF International worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,656,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in ICF International by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ICF International by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $89.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ICF International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $108.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.75.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

