Ideanomics (IDEX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) will announce its Q4 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

IDEX opened at $0.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.27. Ideanomics has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57.

IDEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ideanomics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ideanomics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Alfred Poor acquired 62,975 shares of Ideanomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $74,940.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ideanomics by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 533,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 364,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,521,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,873 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 175,628 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 582,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and fintech products. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

