IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,042 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Mosaic by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

Mosaic stock opened at $61.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.97. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

