IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 361 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMN opened at $105.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

