IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 453 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Cognex by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cognex by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after acquiring an additional 23,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cognex by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,231,000 after acquiring an additional 130,319 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $65.92 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $92.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

About Cognex (Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.