IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 678 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,862 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $353,102,000 after purchasing an additional 484,642 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 15.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $259,501,000 after purchasing an additional 640,410 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $225,118,000 after purchasing an additional 115,438 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,892,999 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $208,626,000 after purchasing an additional 113,691 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.4% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $196,472,000 after purchasing an additional 155,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

LYFT stock opened at $37.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.05. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lyft from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.03.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $399,096.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,887. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.