IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 96,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after buying an additional 13,751 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC stock opened at $98.29 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $96.74 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.30.

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.15.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

