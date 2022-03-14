IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 116 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 11,764.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 143,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after purchasing an additional 142,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,258,000 after purchasing an additional 32,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,571,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

IVOO stock opened at $173.67 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $167.82 and a 12 month high of $197.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.49.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.