IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $87.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.88. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.16%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,250 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,181. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

