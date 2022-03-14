IFP Advisors Inc Has $104,000 Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 446.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 242,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 990,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,300,000 after buying an additional 156,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 40.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 447,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,097,000 after buying an additional 129,552 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 211.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 128,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after buying an additional 87,423 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,702,000.

FIW stock opened at $80.18 on Monday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average of $88.05.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

