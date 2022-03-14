IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 473.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,512,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,829,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $78.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $80.41. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $17.00 per share. This represents a $68.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 86.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

ZIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

