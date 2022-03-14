IFP Advisors Inc Sells 99 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $336.02 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $271.51 and a 52-week high of $359.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.81 and a 200 day moving average of $334.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.53.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

