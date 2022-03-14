Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,937,000 after purchasing an additional 78,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 669,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,444,000 after purchasing an additional 79,930 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

ITW opened at $203.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.75. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.79 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

