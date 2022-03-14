INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc Acquires 227 Shares

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 6,937 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $496,064.87.

On Monday, February 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 100 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $7,599.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 13,987 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.75 per share, with a total value of $1,059,515.25.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 6,201 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.96 per share, with a total value of $471,027.96.

On Friday, February 18th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 1,112 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $84,512.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.84 per share, with a total value of $3,792,000.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 40,492 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $3,077,392.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 2,060 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.96 per share, for a total transaction of $156,477.60.

On Friday, January 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 40,654 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.11 per share, for a total transaction of $3,053,521.94.

On Monday, January 24th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 100,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.76 per share, for a total transaction of $7,576,000.00.

Shares of INDT stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $72.09. 29,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,862. The company has a market capitalization of $733.44 million, a PE ratio of 59.84 and a beta of 0.89. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.10 and a 12 month high of $82.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INDT has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Aegis initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

