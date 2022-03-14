Industrial Alliance Securities Lowers TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) to Hold

Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$19.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.30.

RNW opened at C$18.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$16.01 and a twelve month high of C$22.55. The firm has a market cap of C$4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.38%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

