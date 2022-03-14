Insider Buying: Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Acquires $22,918.56 in Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 5,744 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $22,918.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $197.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.18.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 106.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 32,173 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 4.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 78,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 21.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 16.1% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.
About Oxford Square Capital (Get Rating)
Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.