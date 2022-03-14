Insider Buying: Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) Director Robert M. Zak bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rand Capital stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Rand Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Rand Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Rand Capital’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rand Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

