Insider Buying: Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) Insider Acquires 4,778 Shares of Stock

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Rating) insider Paul Hollingworth purchased 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £20,019.82 ($26,231.42).

Shares of Volution Group stock opened at GBX 426.50 ($5.59) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £844.91 million and a PE ratio of 41.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 493.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 509.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46. Volution Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 306 ($4.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 565 ($7.40).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.25) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.34) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

