Insider Selling: AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) EVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AMCX stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.19. 19,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,300. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.89. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in AMC Networks by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 33,593 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

