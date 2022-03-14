Insider Selling: Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Insider Sells $203,460.00 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $94.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BBY. Bank of America lowered their target price on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.