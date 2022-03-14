Insider Selling: Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CEO Sells $102,402.90 in Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jerrell Shelton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Jerrell Shelton sold 287 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $18,700.92.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $28.97 on Monday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.89.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,030 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 41,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,272 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $59,836,000 after acquiring an additional 52,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 54,375 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,669 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

