Insider Selling: Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) CFO Sells $3,209,250.00 in Stock

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DVN opened at $58.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $63.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after buying an additional 13,896,256 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,744,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,113,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

