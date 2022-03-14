Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $387,205.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 8,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $387,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $366,520.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $294,049.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $337,281.70.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $336,115.50.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $327,285.70.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $320,371.80.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $326,536.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $387,511.60.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $391,426.70.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $421,664.60.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $43.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.88, a PEG ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.13. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 41.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,422 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 407.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,151 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Progyny by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after acquiring an additional 900,432 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth $40,901,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,322,000 after acquiring an additional 569,765 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

Progyny Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

