Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mar 14th, 2022

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBPGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

INBP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.87. 6,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,083. Integrated BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a return on equity of 53.01% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $14.59 million during the quarter.

About Integrated BioPharma (Get Rating)

Integrated BioPharma, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and sales of vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products. It operates through the following segments: Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

