Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

INBP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.87. 6,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,083. Integrated BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a return on equity of 53.01% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $14.59 million during the quarter.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and sales of vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products. It operates through the following segments: Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

