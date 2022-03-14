inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant Sells 1,167 Shares

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 1,167 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $11,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

inTEST stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. inTEST Co. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $103.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that inTEST Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

INTT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

