Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,374,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,192,000 after purchasing an additional 641,004 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,635.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 664,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 640,319 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,230,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,488,000 after purchasing an additional 335,926 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,304,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after purchasing an additional 260,842 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 223.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 222,518 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.27 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.33.

