Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSJN. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $357,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSJN opened at $24.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $25.51.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.