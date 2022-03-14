Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:VCV traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.12. 191,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,639. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
