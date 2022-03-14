Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,486 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.63% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,972,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,906,000 after purchasing an additional 228,199 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $36.72 on Monday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $33.66 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.03.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

