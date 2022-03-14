Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Rating) by 19,159.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.35% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 69.8% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the second quarter worth about $309,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF alerts:

PKB opened at $45.03 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.