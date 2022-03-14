Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the third quarter worth $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 19.5% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 24.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 12.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 23,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $790,587.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $2,192,733.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,539 shares of company stock valued at $9,765,479. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $26.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.34. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.17. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.04.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

