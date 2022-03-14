Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,360 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 16.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

NYSE MAV opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $12.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

