Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,784 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.07% of 21Vianet Group worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNET. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,909 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,553 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,947 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,730,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,062,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,016,000 after acquiring an additional 888,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $4.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $693.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

About 21Vianet Group (Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

