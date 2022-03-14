Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.10% of BrightView worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 83,400 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 82,323 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 385.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 175,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 139,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter.

BrightView stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.37. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

