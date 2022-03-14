Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,958 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after buying an additional 27,762 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HQL opened at $15.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.52. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

