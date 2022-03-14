Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,420 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $722.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.19% and a positive return on equity of 16.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.44%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.47%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

