Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) PT Lowered to $2.30 at Credit Suisse Group

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $3.00 to $2.30 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE IVR opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $722.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.19% and a positive return on equity of 16.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.44%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -73.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

