Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $324.31 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $307.39 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

