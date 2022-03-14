Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 398.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 433,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,883,000 after acquiring an additional 346,167 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,400,000 after acquiring an additional 337,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,828,000 after acquiring an additional 181,472 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 169.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 272,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,829,000 after acquiring an additional 171,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,726,000 after acquiring an additional 166,853 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $149.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $136.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.