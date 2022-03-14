IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CFO Sells $93,270.71 in Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) CFO James C. Gerber sold 19,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $93,270.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IronNet stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88. IronNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 million. On average, analysts expect that IronNet, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC bought a new position in IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,334,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,236,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,601,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,220,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,050,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

IRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IronNet in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

IronNet Company Profile (Get Rating)

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

