iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,309 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.23. 2,424,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.60.

