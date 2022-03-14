iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Up 56.9% in February

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the February 13th total of 918,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,340,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $48.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.73. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $59.19.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,964,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677,140 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,269,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,158.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 521,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,924,000 after acquiring an additional 505,978 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 428.4% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 556,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,949,000 after acquiring an additional 451,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,496,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.