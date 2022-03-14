iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Up 56.9% in February

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the February 13th total of 918,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,340,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of ACWX stock opened at $48.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.73. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $59.19.
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
