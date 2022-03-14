iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,031 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $26,694,000. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,531,000 after buying an additional 636,430 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3,454.5% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 273,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 266,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $5,416,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $5,410,000.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 128,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $5,483,943.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Hallal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $2,178,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,324 shares of company stock worth $11,500,785. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITOS. HC Wainwright increased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $35.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.66 and a beta of 2.02. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.02.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

