Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Update

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IVDA traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.32. 8,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,906. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. Iveda Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.44.
About Iveda Solutions (Get Rating)
