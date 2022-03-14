Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires 5,171 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. Signature Bank accounts for about 1.1% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,091,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $291.13. 39,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $206.07 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.59.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.77.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

