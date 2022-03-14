Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $8.70 Million Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Cloudflare makes up 2.5% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $8,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 238.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.98.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $250,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $2,790,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 551,750 shares of company stock valued at $59,274,694 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET traded down $5.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.32. 162,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,264,311. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.94. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

