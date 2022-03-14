Jackson Square Capital LLC Reduces Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 25.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 104.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 18.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 382,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,858,000 after buying an additional 60,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.23.

NASDAQ PODD traded down $11.05 on Monday, reaching $212.21. 20,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,327. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $193.70 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 922.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

