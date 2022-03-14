Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 270 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth $705,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the second quarter worth $390,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NICE by 36.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 25.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of NICE by 22.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.13.

Shares of NICE stock traded down $7.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.23. 16,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,504. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.37. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $209.23 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.81, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE (NASDAQ: NICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

